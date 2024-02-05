iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,971,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

See Also

