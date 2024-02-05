iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

