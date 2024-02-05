iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $282.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.81. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

