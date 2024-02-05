iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lowered by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

