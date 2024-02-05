iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Position Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,481,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $123.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

