iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Decreased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

