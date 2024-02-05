iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,774 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $130.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.