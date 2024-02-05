J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,099 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 198,940 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

MGC stock opened at $177.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $178.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

