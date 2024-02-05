J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of MCHI opened at $36.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.