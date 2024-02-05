J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $79.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

