J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,277 shares of company stock worth $55,549,581 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $436.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

