J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

