J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,143 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

