J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.62 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $84,913,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

