J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

