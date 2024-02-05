J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $148.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.