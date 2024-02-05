J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 3,647.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 280,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 455.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 227,672 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $98.00 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

