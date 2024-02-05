J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $14.74 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $94.87 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.