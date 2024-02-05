J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $15.17 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 277,994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $82.93 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.