J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $15.18 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,176,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ELV stock opened at $495.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $501.78. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
