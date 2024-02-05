J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $22.39 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $251.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

