J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

