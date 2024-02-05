J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $15.97 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after buying an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

