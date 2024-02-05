J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $21.16 Million Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 339,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

CAMT opened at $80.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

