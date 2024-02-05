J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 189,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

