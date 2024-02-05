J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,153 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $136.16 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

