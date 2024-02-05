J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 434,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

