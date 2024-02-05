J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $239.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

