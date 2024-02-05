J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $223.01 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.27 and a one year high of $223.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

