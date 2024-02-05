J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,014 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,014 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 4.5 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

