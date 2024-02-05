J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $102.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $103.37.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

