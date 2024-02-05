J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,168 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

