J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

