James Hardie Industries (JHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect James Hardie Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:JHX opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHX. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
