JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

JKS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

