Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Johnson Controls International worth $117,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JCI opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

