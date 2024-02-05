JSF Financial LLC Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $185.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 164.02%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.