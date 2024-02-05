Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
Kanzhun Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.00 on Monday. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Kanzhun Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
