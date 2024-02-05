Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 4.47% of Kellanova worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Kellanova

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.