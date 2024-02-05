Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after buying an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,323,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,793 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,076 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

TELUS Stock Performance

TU opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.