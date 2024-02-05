Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

3M stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

