Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

