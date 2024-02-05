Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $31.65 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

