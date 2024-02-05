Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.59 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

