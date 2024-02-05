Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

