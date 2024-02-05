KeyCorp Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $48.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

PINS stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

