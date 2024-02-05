Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

