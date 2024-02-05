Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,485,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 821,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Kinder Morgan worth $107,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

