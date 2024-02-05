Knowles (KN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Knowles had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 160.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

