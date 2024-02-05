Kyndryl (KD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KD opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kyndryl by 8.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 79.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

